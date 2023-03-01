DWC announces the 2023 health care provider and staff webinar series

Registration is open for DWC’s free and updated lunchtime webinar series, including our eight-part boot camp training for those new to workers’ compensation. Learn about:

What’s new for health care providers in Texas workers’ compensation.

How workers’ compensation conversion factors impact fees for services in 2023.

Ways to identify a workers’ compensation patient.

Where to find resources on the DWC page.

Topics also include employer coverage verification, medical bill processing and payment, dispute resolution processes for denied medical bills, certified workers’ compensation health care networks, the preauthorization process, and return to work for health care providers.

These hour-long webinars begin at noon Central time. Registration is required for each webinar. To register, visit the health care provider events and training calendar.

We also offer recorded trainings that you can watch on-demand. Look for these titles and more:

Texas Workers’ Compensation Reimbursement Policies and Methodologies

Health Care Provider Billing Procedures

Reimbursement for Professional and Workers’ Compensation-Specific Services

Medical Fee Dispute Resolution

Call 800-252-7031, option 3, or email CompConnection@tdi.texas.gov for more information.

Learn about all our resources on the health care provider page.