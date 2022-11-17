DWC announces executive staff changes

Erica De La Cruz is now Deputy Commissioner of Claims and Customer Services. The new program area includes Claims Services, Self-Insurance Regulation, and the Subsequent Injury Fund. Erica has served as the director of Claims and Customer Services since 2017. She managed the operations of customer service teams around the state that support the agency’s call center, DWC forms processing, and injured employee outreach efforts. Erica began working for DWC in 2005, where she held various positions and participated in the improvement of internal and external designated doctor processes before transitioning in 2012 to Claims and Customer Services. She is a graduate of the Senior Management Development Program at the University of Texas’ Governor’s Center for Management Development.

Mary Landrum is the new Deputy Commissioner for Health and Safety, replacing Matt Zurek. As deputy commissioner, she will oversee the Office of the Medical Advisor, Health Care Business Management, Medical Fee Dispute Resolution, Workplace Safety, and Return to Work programs. Mary will also continue to oversee the operations, training, and certifications for the Designated Doctor program. Mary has more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry. She most recently served as the director for Designated Doctor Operations and Health Care Business Management for DWC. Mary joined DWC in February 2008, as director of Medical Fee Dispute Resolution. Prior to joining DWC, Mary served as director of Business Office Operations for Select Medical where she oversaw daily business office operations, accounting, and revenue cycle management in more than 100 outpatient physical therapy centers. Mary received her bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and attended the Governor’s Executive Development Program at The University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs. In 2018, the commissioner of workers’ compensation appointed Mary to serve a two-year term on the State Agency Council, which supports the Governor’s Commission for Women. Mary is currently in her second two-year term on the Council.

Kimberly Donovan is DWC’s new Deputy Commissioner of Operations and External Relations. The new program area includes Communications, External Relations, and the Research & Evaluation Group. Kimberly has more than 25 years’ experience in insurance and government. Prior to joining DWC in November, she served as Chief Policy Analyst for the Office of Public Insurance Counsel (OPIC). Her responsibilities included managing agency activities related to personal lines policy forms and bill analysis/drafting, external communications, social media, and legislative/public inquiries. Kimberly also represented OPIC at the Texas Legislature and served as the primary stakeholder for various outreach events. Before her time at OPIC, Kimberly worked at the Texas Department of Insurance in the Regulatory Policy Division, responsible for policy forms, rules drafting, bill analysis, and legislative implementation. Kimberly has also held various private-sector leadership roles in the Property & Casualty industry including National Claims Compliance Manager, Quality Assurance Manager, and Claims Service Center Manager. Kimberly is a graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Tammy Campion will replace Joe McElrath as the new Deputy Commissioner for Business Process. She currently directs the daily operations of various programs including Enterprise Automation Services, Information Management Services, and Business Process Services. Tammy’s role includes the management of DWC’s technology modernization efforts, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) processes, system data and electronic records management. She has served as the director for Business Process Operations since February 2020. Tammy has over 30 years of experience in the workers’ compensation industry with highly advanced managerial strengths in directing multi-level program areas and overseeing business operation initiatives through program monitoring.

Kate Sidora is DWC’s Director of External and Media Relations. In this role she will manage DWC’s government relations, legislative activities, and stakeholder outreach. She most recently served as DWC’s public information officer. Kate will continue to serve as the spokesperson for DWC and coordinate all responses to the media. In her prior role on the Communications team, she also developed and managed DWC’s social media pages. Kate started at DWC in 2014 as an outreach specialist helping coordinate annual education conferences and designated doctor certification trainings, and then moved to writer and copy editor for DWC Communications in 2016. Prior to her work at DWC, she served in multiple roles in the Texas Governor’s Appointments Division under former Governor Rick Perry. Kate received a bachelor’s degree in English from Texas A&M University.

For more information contact DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.