Wife of former San Antonio trucking magnate charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme

This week, Francis Hall, the former co-owner of Bill Hall Jr. Trucking turned herself into Bexar County authorities. There had been a warrant out for Hall’s arrest since June 30 of this year when a Travis County grand jury indicted her for fraud.

Fraud investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that between 2009 and 2016, Hall allegedly provided false payroll information to Texas Mutual Insurance Company and concealed payroll reports to get lower insurance premiums on their extensive gravel hauling business.

The scheme allowed the company and its owners to avoid more than $9 million in premium payments.

Travis County prosecutor, Jessica Bergeman obtained the indictment. Bergeman is a member of DWC’s prosecution unit embedded in the Travis County District Attorney’s office.

She says workers’ comp fraud is far from a victimless crime.

“The Texas workers’ compensation system is funded through premiums that employers pay,” says Bergeman. “The system relies on the integrity of all who participate to ensure that workers’ compensation is viable and able to protect injured workers."

If Hall is convicted, she could face up to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

If you suspect workers’ compensation fraud report it by calling our fraud hotline at 844-FRAUD99 (800-252-3439) or visit www.tdi.texas.gov//wc/ci/wcfraud.html.

For more information, contact DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.