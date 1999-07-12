COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0032-17

September 21, 2017

To: ALL INSURANCE COMPANIES, CORPORATIONS, EXCHANGES, FARM MUTUALS, COUNTY MUTUALS, MUTUALS, RECIPROCALS, ASSOCIATIONS, LLOYDS, OR OTHER INSURERS WRITING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE IN THE STATE OF TEXAS; AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES; AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Underwriting Guidelines for Personal Auto and Residential Property Insurance

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under §418.017 of the Texas Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Under Insurance Code §38.002, insurers must file updated underwriting guidelines with TDI each time the guidelines change.

TDI also reminds insurers of the following laws related to underwriting:

Insurance Code Chapter 544, particularly §§544.303, 544.353, and 544.553;

Insurance Code §551.113; and

28 TAC §21.1007.

Insurers that do not comply with statutory requirements are subject to enforcement action.

Questions regarding this bulletin should be directed to the Property and Casualty Lines Office by calling (512) 676-6710, or by email at CommercialPC@tdi.texas.gov.

