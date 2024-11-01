Details:



Live interactive webinars held over two consecutive days for DD and Certifying Doctors to learn case-based concepts for determining maximum medical improvement (MMI) and impairment rating (IR). Prior to attending the webinars, DWC recommends participants complete Pre-Course Cases using the Guide to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, Fourth Edition, published by the American Medical Association (AMA Guides). Download the Pre-Course Cases.

DDs, certifying doctors, and ancillary health care providers must attend this training every two (2) years. Doctors of medicine (M.D.s), doctors of osteopathic medicine (D.O.s), and doctors of chiropractic medicine (D.C.s) will earn continuing medical education (CME) credits by attending this training. Please note that the annual Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners required hours for Ethics, Recordkeeping, Documentation and Coding, and Risk Management are no longer offered at the certification training.

Registration is for a single training participant only. No substitutions. Certification or recertification as either a DD or certifying doctor requires a certificate of successful completion of all required trainings.

Required Training for DDs also includes four prerecorded video presentations. CME is not being offered for the prerecorded videos.

Friday November 1, 2024

Updated Rule Changes

8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST)

Basic Concepts / COMBINED Values Concept

8:15 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST)

Upper Extremity MMI/IR Webinar

8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST)

Spine MMI/IR Webinar

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST)

Saturday November 2, 2024

Lower Extremity MMI/IR Webinar

8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST)

Non-MSK MMI/IR Webinar

1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST)

Online registration for November 2024 Designated Doctor and Certifying Doctor Required Certification Training

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or email opc@tdi.texas.gov.



For additional questions or more information, contact Designated Doctor Education at 512-804-4675 or email DesDoc.Education@tdi.texas.gov.



DD training events calendar