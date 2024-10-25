Details:



This workshop introduces the designated doctor’s role in the workers’ compensation system. Attendees will learn designated doctor duties and an overview of the processes and resources used in performing their duties per the applicable rules and statutes.

Health care providers interested in becoming designated doctors and new designated doctors are encouraged to attend as well as current DDs wanting to improve their basic knowledge and skills. Continuing medical education (CME) credit is provided for this training.

This course does not fulfill any requirement for training or testing required for certification or recertification as a designated doctor.

Agenda

CME is available for registered MDs, DOs, DCs.

Registration fee: $150 - Registration is for a single training participant only. No substitutions.

Cancellation fee: $50.

Register online for the Designated Doctor 101 Workshop

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or email opc@tdi.texas.gov.

For additional questions or more information, contact Designated Doctor Education at 512-804-4675 or email DesDoc.Education@tdi.texas.gov.

DD training calendar