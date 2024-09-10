Medical Fee Dispute Resolution Webinar

Date:
September 10, 2024
Time:
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Location:
Zoom
Details:
Target audience: Medical office and facility billing and collection staff
This webinar reviews the process for submitting medical fee dispute resolution requests and the process for resolving disputes over the denial or reduction of a medical bill for non-workers’ compensation network and out-of-network health care services. This webinar does not include dispute resolution when medical bills are denied for compensability, extent of injury, relatedness, liability, or medical necessity.