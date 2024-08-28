Boot Camp Day 8: Return to Work for Health Care Providers and the Work Status Report Webinar

Details:



Target Audience: Workers’ compensation doctors, physician assistants, and advance practice registered nurses, medical assistants, and medical office staff.

This Boot Camp Day 8 webinar reminds system participants to get 'back in the game', emphasizing the benefits of working after an injury, and the negative consequences of medically unnecessary time away from work. The webinar includes a review of the requirements for completing and submitting the Work Status Report (DWC From-073).

Register online