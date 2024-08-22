Boot Camp Day 7: Certified Workers’ Compensation Health Care Networks Webinar

Date:
August 22, 2024
Time:
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Location:
Zoom
Details:
Target Audience: Health care providers interested in joining workers’ compensation health care networks and learning how they operate.
This Boot Camp Day 7 shows health care providers how to do a 'push up' into the general requirements for providing health care through a certified workers’ compensation health care network (network). Health care and medical office staff will learn how to identify a network claim through the patient intake and registration process. The responsibility for verifying network contracts and obtaining approval for out-of-network health care is also discussed.