Reporting Period: January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023
The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) issues this mandatory data call under Insurance Code Section 2703.153, which requires title insurance underwriting companies to submit data to TDI annually. TDI uses the data collected to set title insurance premium rates. This data call requests income, expense, and policy data from calendar year 2023.
You must use the forms posted in the links in this bulletin. You may not alter any of the forms, except to complete the required information, and you must submit your report file and affidavit to PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov by November 12, 2024.
If your company has no data to report for 2023, you must submit a “none” report. Please see the instructions for additional information on submitting a “none” report.
If you encounter issues with the fillable forms, please review these tips.
If you have questions, contact the Property and Casualty Actuarial Office by phone at 512-676-6693 or by email at PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov.