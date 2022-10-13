The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) issues this mandatory data call under Insurance Code Section 2703.153, which requires title insurance underwriting companies to submit data to TDI annually. The data collected is used to set title insurance premium rates, as required by Insurance Code Section 2703.151. This data call requests income, expense, and policy data from calendar year 2021.

Submission requirements

You must use the forms posted in the links in this bulletin. You may not alter any of the forms, except to complete the required information, and you must submit your report file and affidavit to PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov by December 5, 2022.

Instructions

Affidavit

Forms

Appendix I – Texas Title Insurance Statistical Plan

Appendix II – ALTA Risk Codes

Frequently Asked Questions

If your company has no data to report for 2021, you must submit a "none" report. Please see the instructions for additional information on submitting a "none" report.

If you encounter issues with the fillable forms, please review these tips.