Texas Department of Insurance
Lower your car insurance rates
Lower your car insurance rates: Proven tips for saving money

How to save money while still getting the coverage you need.

 

Is your home protected?
Is your home protected?

Could you rebuild if a tornado or fire destroys your home? Some experts say half of all homes may not have enough insurance. Make sure you have the right amount of coverage.

 

Help after the storm
Help after the storm

We explain how to file an insurance claim and protect your home, what to do if you're having problems with a claim, and how to avoid contracting scams. Our Help Line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time: 800-252-3439.

Shop smart for health insurance
Shop smart for health insurance

You have many options for health coverage today. Knowing what questions to ask now can help you avoid big medical bills later. Use our guide to find a health plan you can count on.

 

TDI reports
Reports

Stay up to date on TDI’s latest reports and presentations.

 

Urgent

If you have a UPC policy, contact your agent immediately to get new coverage. See our FAQ page

News and updates

InsurED webinars

TDI’s InsurED webinars are opportunities for TDI staff to share information and tips with those in the insurance industry. Continuing education credit is available for some webinars. Topics for the one-hour webinars have ranged from the independent dispute resolution process to property and casualty filings. Learn more about InsurED webinars

UPC Insurance ordered to end operations

United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) based in Florida and licensed in Texas, was ordered to end its operations. Texas policyholders can learn about the order, how claims will be paid, and who to contact on our FAQ webpage.


