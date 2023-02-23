Former NFL player indicted for bogus medical claims

Former NFL player Corey Bradford pleaded guilty to submitting fraudulent health reimbursement claims after an investigation by the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) Fraud Unit.

The TDI investigation found Bradford submitted claims totaling more than $224,000 to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan for medical treatments he never received. The health plan is intended to help pay certain medical expenses for former NFL players.

Bradford was sentenced in Harris County and received 10 years deferred adjudication, 60 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay restitution.

Bradford played nine seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, spending most of his time with the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans.

You can report suspected insurance fraud by calling 800-252-3439.

Read more about the multi-year investigation and the individuals involved:

Houston athletic trainer and former NFL players indicted for fraud