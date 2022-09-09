TDI announces a new External Relations division and deputy commissioner

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) has announced that Dan Paschal will serve as the deputy commissioner for the newly created External Relations division. The division will include Communications (currently Public Affairs) and Government Relations (currently Agency Affairs).

For the past five years, Paschal has served as a deputy commissioner for TDI’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC). While at DWC, he managed customer service, communications, and research.

Before joining TDI, Paschal worked at the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas House of Representatives, and the Texas Governor’s Office. Dan is a licensed attorney and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston Law Center. He previously served in the U.S. Navy Reserve as an intelligence officer.