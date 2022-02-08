TDI advises Texans to check their insurance policies

Español

Texans should make sure they have the right amount of insurance to recover from disasters like wildfires.

With wildfires threatening many parts of the state, the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) reminds Texans to check their home insurance coverage limits.

Although home insurance should pay for damage caused by wildfire, some homeowners may not have enough coverage to rebuild and replace personal property.

TDI offers these consumer tips:

Check your policy limits

With rising construction costs, your home insurance policy may not be enough to cover the cost of rebuilding. Ask your agent how much coverage you have and decide if you need to buy additional coverage.

Make a home inventory

A home inventory is a list of the personal property in your home. An easy way to make a home inventory is to go room to room taking photos or video. Don’t forget items in your garage or shed.

Having a home inventory will help you decide if you have enough personal property coverage and help if you need to file an insurance claim.

Learn about additional living expenses

If you can’t stay in your home because of fire damage, most insurance policies will cover the cost of a hotel, food and other essentials. This is often called “additional living expenses.” Check your policy or ask your agent if you have this coverage and what the limits are. Be sure to save receipts for everything you buy or rent.

Create a fire safe zone

Take steps to minimize the risk of fire reaching your home.

Remove anything flammable within 5 feet of your house, like leaves, firewood, and old building materials.

Trim branches hanging over your roof.

Clear out your gutters. Leaves and debris can catch fire if an ember lands there.

Check above and below your deck for any material that could catch fire, such as plants, mulch, and leaves.

