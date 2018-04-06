The Texas Department of Insurance requests information for the HelpInsure website. HelpInsure.com is a resource for Texas consumers who are shopping for personal automobile or residential property insurance. TDI is required to provide this information under Insurance Code Section 32.102.

This data call applies to property and casualty insurers in one of the top 25 national groups that are currently writing new personal automobile or residential property business. (Insurance Code Section 32.101)

Insurers meeting one of the following criteria should respond to this call:

The insurer is in one of the top 25 national groups and has more than $1 million in direct written premium in Texas.

The insurer is in one of the top 25 national groups, has more than $1 million in direct written premium in Texas, and issues and processes business through a nonaffiliated company (for example, a county mutual).

TDI will notify insurers by email if they meet either of the above criteria and must report. Insurers in the top 25 national groups that are not writing new business must confirm this in writing to TDI. TDI encourages all other property and casualty insurers to participate, but participation is optional for companies that do not receive the notification.

Please see the attached instructions for calculating the personal automobile and residential property sample rates and for providing additional information. The criteria for the sample rates has not changed from the 2017 data call, except for the make and model year of the two vehicles used to develop the automobile sample rates. An Excel file containing the record layout for the sample rate data file and ZIP codes is attached to the instructions. TDI will send the link for an online form to all insurers participating in the data call with instructions for submitting the sample rate data file and additional information.

Data is due to TDI on July 6, 2018, for rates effective June 1, 2018.

If you have any questions regarding this data call, please contact Joshua Fellers by email at Joshua.Fellers@tdi.texas.gov or at 512-676-6687.

General instructions

Record layout and ZIP code lists