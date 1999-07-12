COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0035-17

September 21, 2017

To: All Surplus Lines Insurers

Re: Mandatory Data Call for Information Regarding Claims Resulting from Hurricane Harvey

The Texas Department of Insurance issues a mandatory data call for certain information related to claims resulting from Hurricane Harvey in Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Willacy, Williamson, and Wilson counties. TDI requests this information under Insurance Code §38.001.

This call is designed to provide TDI with immediate access to information necessary to determine the financial and other impacts of claims related to Hurricane Harvey on the various property and casualty insurers doing business in the State of Texas, including surplus lines insurers, and the property and casualty industry as a whole.

TDI directs all of the above-referenced insurers, and their agents and representatives to provide data using the attached Hurricane Harvey reporting forms and instructions. You must complete and return your initial response to this data call no later than October 31, 2017. Subsequent submissions are due monthly.

Please email completed submissions to HurricaneData@tdi.texas.gov.

For questions regarding this bulletin, please contact the Property and Casualty Actuarial Office, Data Services Team at (512) 676-6690, or HurricaneData@tdi.texas.gov.

Attachments:

Harvey Data Call Reporting Form

Harvey Data Call Instructions

For more information contact: