COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0024-17

September 11, 2017

To: TITLE AGENTS; ESCROW OFFICERS; LIFE SETTLEMENT BROKERS; LIFE SETTLEMENT PROVIDERS; PREMIUM FINANCE COMPANIES; UTILIZATION REVIEW AGENTS; AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Suspension of Certain Licensing Requirements and Fees for Certain Persons and Entities Living in the Areas Affected by the Harvey Disaster

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under § 418.017 of the Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On September 11, 2017, Governor Abbott, in accordance with § 418.016 of the Government Code, approved suspension of certain licensing requirements and fees in order to allow all Texas-licensed title agents, escrow officers, life settlement brokers, life settlement providers, premium finance companies, and utilization review agents living in the areas affected by the Harvey disaster to focus on recovery from Hurricane Harvey. The effects of the suspensions are:

The period to renew an expired license as described in the following statutes and rules is 150 days for all licenses that expire on or before December 31, 2017: §§ 651.064 and 2651.055(d) of the Texas Insurance Code, L-2.V.D of the Basic Manual of Rules, Rates and Forms for the Writing of Title Insurance as adopted by reference 28 Texas Administrative Code § 9.01, and 28 Texas Administrative Code §§ 3.1722(e)(2) and 19.1704(h)(2).

The late renewal fee as described in the following statutes and rules is waived for all licenses that expire on or before December 31, 2017: §§ 651.064 and 2651.055(d) of the Texas Insurance Code, L-2.V.D of the Basic Manual of Rules, Rates and Forms for the Writing of Title Insurance as adopted by reference 28 Texas Administrative Code §§ 9.01, and 28 Texas Administrative Code § 3.1722(e)(2).

The $50 automatic fine associated with not completing continuing education requirements described in 28 Texas Administrative Code § 3.1723(h) is waived for the current license period for all licenses that expire between August 24, 2017, and December 31, 2017.

The suspensions will be in effect until the earlier of the dates noted above, the date the Office of the Governor terminates the suspension, or until the Harvey disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Please direct questions regarding this bulletin to the Licensing Services Section by calling (512) 676-6475, or by email at Licensing_Harveyresponse@tdi.texas.gov

For more information contact: