COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0023-17

September 08, 2017

To: ALL INSURANCE COMPANIES, CORPORATIONS, EXCHANGES, MUTUALS, RECIPROCALS, ASSOCIATIONS, LLOYDS, OR OTHER INSURERS WRITING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE IN THE STATE OF TEXAS, INCLUDING WORKERS' COMPENSATION INSURANCE; AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES; AND ADJUSTERS; AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Suspension of Certain Licensing Requirements and Fees

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under § 418.017 of the Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On September 6, 2017, Governor Abbott, in accordance with § 418.016 of the Government Code, approved suspension of certain licensing requirements and fees in order to allow all Texas‑licensed insurance agents and adjusters who are subject to the provisions listed below to focus on assisting Texas insureds in recovering from Hurricane Harvey. The effects of the suspensions are:

The period to renew an expired license described in Insurance Code § 4003.007 is 150 days for all licenses that expire on or before December 31, 2017. The $25 late renewal fee described in Insurance Code § 4003.007(a)(2)(B) is waived for all licenses that expire on or before December 31, 2017. The $50 automatic fine associated with not completing continuing education requirements described in § 19.1016(b)(1) of Title 28 of the Texas Administrative Code is waived for the current license period for all licenses that expire between August 24, 2017, and December 31, 2017.

The suspensions will be in effect until the earlier of the dates noted above, the date the Office of the Governor terminates the suspension, or until the Harvey disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Please direct questions regarding this bulletin to the Agent and Adjuster Licensing Office by calling (512) 676-6500, or by email at Licensing_Harveyresponse@tdi.texas.gov.

For more information contact: