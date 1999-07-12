COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0021-17

September 01, 2017

To: ALL PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURERS, THEIR AGENTS, AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Denial of Flood Losses

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under §418.017 of the Texas Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Many people have suffered property losses due to flood damage not covered by their insurance policies. TDI encourages insurers responding to flood loss inquiries and claims to provide additional information to their insureds about potential Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance and FEMA contact information including the disasterassistance.gov website.

Questions regarding this bulletin should be directed to the Property and Casualty Lines Office by calling (512) 676-6710, or by email at CommercialPC@tdi.texas.gov.

For more information contact: