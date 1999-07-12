COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0013-17

August 26, 2017

To: ALL INSURANCE COMPANIES, CORPORATIONS, EXCHANGES, MUTUALS, RECIPROCALS, ASSOCIATIONS, LLOYDS, OR OTHER INSURERS WRITING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE IN THE STATE OF TEXAS; AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES; AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Commercial Automobile Insurance

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under §418.017 of the Texas Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.



President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey.



This bulletin is issued as guidance for those insurers contemplating changes in classification of commercial auto vehicles from local to intermediate or long haul, cancellation or nonrenewal of policies, or refusal to provide coverage due solely to participation in the relief effort.



The Texas Department of Insurance is of the opinion that in instances where insureds or potential insureds are temporary participants in the relief effort of Hurricane Harvey, it is inappropriate for insurers to re-rate, cancel, nonrenew, or refuse to provide coverage due solely to that participation.



Questions regarding this bulletin may be directed to Property and Casualty Actuarial Office, by calling (512) 676-6700, or by email at PCActuarial@tdi.texas.gov.

