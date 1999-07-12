COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0011-16

May 06, 2016

To: Insurers Writing Personal Automobile and Residential Property Policies in Texas

Re: 2016 Helpinsure.Com Price Comparisons

The Texas Department of Insurance requests information for the HelpInsure.com website under Texas Insurance Code §32.104. The website is a resource for Texas consumers who are shopping for personal automobile or residential property insurance. TDI is required to provide this information under Insurance Code §32.102.



Under Insurance Code §32.101, this data call applies to property and casualty insurers who are currently writing new personal automobile or residential property business and meet one of the following criteria:

The insurer is in one of the top 25 national groups and has more than $1 million in direct written premium in Texas, or

The insurer is in one of the top 25 national groups; has more than $1 million in direct written premium in Texas; and issues and processes business through a nonaffiliated company (for example, a county mutual).

TDI will notify insurers by email if they meet the criteria for either of the above groups and must report. All other property and casualty insurers are encouraged to participate by reporting their personal automobile and residential property sample rate data; but if your company did not receive the notification, participation is optional. If insurers in the top 25 national groups are not writing new business, they must confirm this in writing to TDI.



Please see the attached instructions for calculating the personal automobile and residential property sample rates, and for providing additional information. The criteria for the sample rates has not changed from the 2015 data call, except for the make and model year of the two vehicles used to develop the automobile sample rates. An Excel file containing the record layout for the sample rate data file and ZIP codes is attached to the instructions. TDI will send the link for an online form to all insurers participating in the data call with instructions for submitting the sample rate data file and additional information. Data is due to TDI on June 6, 2016, for rates effective June 1, 2016.



If you have any questions regarding this data call, please contact Menglong Li by email at Menglong.li@tdi.texas.gov or by telephone at 512-676-6690.



David C. Mattax

Commissioner of Insurance



