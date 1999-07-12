COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0010-16

May 06, 2016

To: All Companies, Corporations, Exchanges, Mutuals, County Mutuals, Reciprocals, Associations, Lloyds, and Other Insurers Writing Residential Property Insurance in the State of Texas, and the General Public

Re: Premium Reduction Certificates

TDI will no longer issue premium reduction certificates for safety and security devices for homeowners and other residential property insurance.



The commissioner recently entered Order No. 4349 to repeal Texas Administrative Code §5.3401, the rule that prescribed the certificates. TDI no longer has statutory authority to issue these certificates, and no statute requires a certificate for insurers to offer premium discounts for safety and security devices. The repeal became effective on April 3, 2016.



Insurers that relied on premium reduction certificates must determine what information they will accept to continue offering premium discounts for security and safety devices. Policyholders can work directly with their insurers to obtain the discounts.



Insurers that reference premium reduction certificates or former Insurance Code Articles 5.33A and 5.33B in their rating manual or policy forms must submit a new filing. The filing must reflect what information the insurer will accept to continue offering discounts for safety and security devices.



See Commissioner’s Order No. 4349 at www.tdi.texas.gov//rules/2015/documents/order4349.pdf.



Questions on rate filings: Property and Casualty Actuarial Office, 512-676-6700 or PCActuarial@tdi.texas.gov.



Questions on premium reduction certificates or policy forms: Property and Casualty Lines Office, 512-676-6710 or CommercialPC@tdi.texas.gov.

