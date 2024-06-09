Reporting Period: January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) issues this mandatory data call under Insurance Code Section 2703.153, which requires each title agent engaged in the business of title insurance in Texas to annually submit business data to TDI. TDI uses this data to set title insurance premium rates.

Title insurance agents must complete the data call forms using the links listed below. These documents require Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 10.0 or higher. TDI cannot accept scanned, faxed, or mailed copies of the report.

All fields highlighted in red must be filled out, even if you do not have any experience data to report.

If your agency has no income or expenses to report, check the "None" box at the top of the report form.

If your agency did not issue any policies or collect any premiums but still has expenses to report, fill out the report as stated in the instructions.

Submit your data call report form and affidavit to PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov on or before October 14, 2024.

If you are unable to download the forms or have any questions about this data call, please contact the Property and Casualty Actuarial Office by phone at 512-676-6693 or by email at PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov.

Forms and Instructions

Affidavit

Frequently Asked Questions

Fillable Report Form

Instruction Manual

If you encounter issues with the fillable form, please review these tips.