Reporting period: January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) issues the attached mandatory data call under Insurance Code Chapter 2251, Subchapters A and B. This data call collects information about "disallowed expenses," which are defined in Insurance Code Section 2251.002(1-a).

This data call applies to licensed casualty, fire, fire and casualty, county mutual (except industrial fire county mutual), Lloyds, and reciprocal companies that wrote premium in 2023 for any of the following lines of insurance in Texas: fire, allied lines, private crop, farm owners multiple peril, homeowners multiple peril, commercial multiple peril, inland marine, medical malpractice, general liability, products liability, private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, fidelity, or surety.

Complete the form and return this data in accordance with the general instructions no later than August 30, 2024. TDI requests that all underlying data, individual source documents, and any information used to develop your data call response be kept for a minimum of two years after submission to TDI. Links to the reporting instructions, form, and affidavit are provided below. These documents can also be found on TDI's Commissioner Bulletins webpage.

Submissions:

After completing the Excel form, save the file using the following naming convention:

For group filings, enter "GRP" followed by your four-digit group number. For example, "GRP [1234] DER2023.xlsx".

For individual company filings, enter "GRP 0" followed by your five-digit NAIC company number. For example, "GRP 0 [12345] DER2023.xlsx".

Email the Excel form, with the file name as the subject line, and an electronic copy of the signed and notarized affidavit to DataCall@tdi.texas.gov. If you have questions about this data call, contact TDI's Data Services team at 512-676-6691 or DataCall@tdi.texas.gov.

Relevant links: