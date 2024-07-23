Acting Governor Dan Patrick issued a disaster declaration in response to Hurricane Beryl. Damage and evacuations caused by the disaster might mean people were displaced from their homes and jobs. The acting governor authorized the use of all available state and local government resources necessary to cope with the disaster. (Government Code Section 418.017).

TDI expects insurers to promptly and accurately handle claims as well as maintain open lines of communication with their policyholders. TDI wants consumers to understand their rights in the insurance claims process and is here to help. Consumers with questions can get insurance tips after Hurricane Beryl or call the TDI Help Line at 800-252-3439.

Due to the large number of claims related to Hurricane Beryl, Insurance Code Section 542.059 gives insurers additional time to process some claims. Deadlines for processing those claims under Chapter 542, Subchapter B, are extended in affected counties, listed below.

TDI expects insurers to only utilize this extension as necessary. To meet these expectations, TDI encourages insurers to use tools already available to them such as emergency adjusters.

Consumers should continue to get timely service and prompt claim payments. Insurers must continue to promptly:

Identify, evaluate, and resolve claims.

Acknowledge receipt of a claim.

Make appropriate assignments for the investigation of a claim.

TDI will follow up with insurers to determine how the extension has been utilized. This may include a future data call.

Under Texas Insurance Code (TIC) Section 542.059 and 28 Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Section 5.9303, Hurricane Beryl is a weather-related catastrophe for claim processing purposes for losses incurred July 7, 2024, through July 9, 2024, in 67 counties in Texas. The order is online at www.tdi.texas.gov/orders/documents/20248743.pdf.

The designated area includes the following affected counties: Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Calhoun, Cameron, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Goliad, Gregg, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hidalgo, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Panola, Polk, Refugio, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, and Willacy. (TIC Section 542.059 and 28 TAC Section 5.9303).

For questions about this bulletin, call the TDI Help Line at 800-252-3439.

For more information, contact: PropertyCasualty@tdi.texas.gov.