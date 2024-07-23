Acting Governor Dan Patrick issued a disaster declaration in response to Hurricane Beryl. Damage and evacuations caused by the disaster might mean people were displaced from their homes and jobs. The acting governor authorized the use of all available state and local government resources necessary to cope with the disaster. (Government Code Section 418.017).

TDI expects carriers to work with their policyholders as they recover from the storm. This bulletin doesn't create specific requirements. Cooperation by every carrier will help ensure the fair treatment of consumers and provide for fair competition.

Medical services

TDI expects carriers do the following:

Cover necessary medical equipment, supplies, and services, regardless of when or where the service is provided.

Waive penalties, restrictions, and claims denials for necessary out-of-network services.

Waive requirements for preauthorization, referrals, notification of hospital admissions, or medical necessity reviews for medical or dental services.

Authorize payment to pharmacies for up to a 90-day supply of any prescription medication, regardless of when the prescription was last filled.

Allow extra time for health care providers and facilities to file claims.

Prompt payment

Health care providers and carriers affected by Hurricane Beryl might need more time to make claims submissions and payments. Providers and carriers can tell TDI they need more time by emailing PromptPay@TDI.texas.gov or sending written notice to:

MC: LH-MCQA, Prompt Pay

Texas Department of Insurance

P.O. Box 12030

Austin, Texas 78711-2030

For questions about medical services and prompt pay, call Managed Care Quality Assurance at 512-676-6400 (select option 4) or email MCQA@tdi.texas.gov.

Grace period for premium payments

TDI expects carriers to work with policyholders affected by Hurricane Beryl who need more time to pay premiums to continue coverage. This might include minimizing penalties or charges for late payments or temporarily suspending payment or repayment plans.

TDI will work with carriers to minimize the effects of any suspension of premium payments, specifically regarding financial review requirements.

This grace period doesn't mean the forgiveness of premium.

For questions about grace periods, call the Financial Regulation Division at 512-676-6365 or

email FIN-GM@tdi.texas.gov.