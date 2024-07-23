Acting Governor Dan Patrick issued a disaster declaration in response to Hurricane Beryl. Damage and evacuations caused by the disaster might mean people were displaced from their homes and jobs. The acting governor authorized the use of all available state and local government resources necessary to cope with the disaster. (Government Code Section 418.017).

TDI expects insurers to work with their policyholders as they recover from the storm. This bulletin doesn't create specific requirements. Cooperation by every insurer will help ensure the fair treatment of consumers and provide for fair competition.

Wind losses

TDI expects insurers that deny coverage for wind losses to tell policyholders to check whether they have separate coverage from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) or another windstorm insurer if the damage was in a coastal county.

Flood losses

TDI expects insurers responding to flood loss questions and claims to provide information to their policyholders about possible help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This should include FEMA contact information and a link to disasterassistance.gov.

Flooded vehicles

A title for a salvage or nonrepairable vehicle with damage caused exclusively by flood must include a "FLOOD DAMAGE" notation. Titles for flood-damaged vehicles must comply with Transportation Code Chapter 501, Subchapter E.

TDI expects insurers to take steps to make sure Vehicle Identification Numbers and other information is accurate. Get more information about salvage vehicle titles on the DMV website.

For questions about this bulletin, call the Property and Casualty Lines Office at 512-676-6710 or email PropertyCasualty@tdi.texas.gov.