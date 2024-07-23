Acting Governor Dan Patrick issued a disaster declaration in response to Hurricane Beryl. Damage and evacuations caused by the disaster might mean people were displaced from their homes and jobs. The acting governor authorized the use of all available state and local government resources necessary to cope with the disaster. (Government Code Section 418.017).

TDI expects insurers to work with their policyholders as they recover from the storm. This bulletin doesn't create specific requirements. Cooperation by every insurer will help ensure the fair treatment of consumers and provide for fair competition.

Vacancy provisions

TDI expects insurers to work with policyholders temporarily displaced by Hurricane Beryl. Insurers should suspend policy vacancy provisions as long as reasonably necessary. This doesn't apply to a vacancy provision for policyholders who have moved permanently from their homes or businesses.

For questions about vacancy provisions, call the Property and Casualty Lines Office at 512-676-6710 or email PropertyCasualty@tdi.texas.gov.

Grace period for premium payments

TDI expects insurers to work with policyholders affected by Hurricane Beryl who need more time to pay premiums to continue coverage. This may include minimizing penalties or charges for late payments, or temporarily suspending payment or repayment plans.

TDI will work with insurers to minimize the effects of any suspension of premium payments, specifically regarding financial review requirements.

This grace period doesn't mean the forgiveness of premium.

For questions about grace periods, call the Financial Regulation Division at 512-676-6365 or email FIN-GM@tdi.texas.gov.