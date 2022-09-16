The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) issues this mandatory data call under Insurance Code Section 2703.153, which requires each title insurance company and title insurance agent engaged in the business of title insurance in Texas to annually submit business data to TDI. TDI uses this data to set title insurance premium rates.

Title insurance agents must complete the data call using the forms linked below. These forms require Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 7.0 or higher. TDI cannot accept scanned, faxed, or mailed copies of the report.

All fields highlighted in red are required and must be filled out, even if you do not have any experience data to report.

If your agency has no income or expenses to report, check the "None" box at the top of the report form.

If your agency did not issue any policies or collect any premiums but still has expenses to report, fill out the report as stated in the instructions.

Submit your data call report and affidavit to PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov on or before December 13, 2022.

If you are unable to download the forms or have any questions about this data call, please contact Property and Casualty – Actuarial by phone at 512-676-6687 or by email at PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov.

Form and Instructions

Affidavit

Frequently Asked Questions

Fillable Report Form

Instruction Manual

The fillable form is compatible with Microsoft Edge. If you use Firefox or Chrome browsers, make sure you have the latest version. You also might need to take the following extra steps to open the fillable forms:

Firefox: Click on the menu button (hamburger button) in the top-right corner of the browser. Click on "Options." Scroll down to "Applications." Under "Content Type," click on "Portable Document Format" and select "Use Adobe Acrobat Reader DC" from the drop-down list. This should allow the form to open after clicking the Fillable Report Form or Affidavit link.

Chrome: Right-click the Fillable Report Form or Affidavit link. Select "Save link as…" and next to "Save as type," select Adobe Acrobat Document (*.pdf). After it is saved as a pdf on your computer, open it using Acrobat.