Fire Marshal Discussion Series

Date:
September 18, 2024
Time:
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location:
Texas Tech Lubbock International Cultural Center
601 Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
Details:
Join us for an open forum and discussion between the State Fire Marshal's Office & local agency and industry partners.
Attendance is free. To register, visit the TEEX website.
Schedule
8:30-9:00: Introductions – Chief Debra Knight and Chief Chuck Allen
9:00-9:45: ISO/PPC Update – Joel Duke
10:00-10:45: NERIS Update
11:00-11:45: Inspections-State Agency Inspections Update – Capt. Kelley Stalder
11:45-1:15: Lunch
1:15-2:00: Other State Agency Q/A Session (i.e., DSHS, TDLR, RRC)
2:15-2:45: Licensing Investigations/Administration Update – Lt. Chris Kress and Capt. Kelley Stalder
3:00-4:30: Fire Investigations/Canine Update – Mason County Fire Case Review – Lt. Reece Oestreich and Capt. David Rives
4:30-5:00: Closing Comments/Questions – Chief Debra Knight and Chief Chuck Allen
Upcoming discussion series datesDecember 18 – Pharr