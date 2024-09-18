Fire Marshal Discussion Series

Details:



Join us for an open forum and discussion between the State Fire Marshal's Office & local agency and industry partners.

Attendance is free. To register, visit the TEEX website.

Schedule

8:30-9:00: Introductions – Chief Debra Knight and Chief Chuck Allen

9:00-9:45: ISO/PPC Update – Joel Duke

10:00-10:45: NERIS Update

11:00-11:45: Inspections-State Agency Inspections Update – Capt. Kelley Stalder

11:45-1:15: Lunch

1:15-2:00: Other State Agency Q/A Session (i.e., DSHS, TDLR, RRC)

2:15-2:45: Licensing Investigations/Administration Update – Lt. Chris Kress and Capt. Kelley Stalder

3:00-4:30: Fire Investigations/Canine Update – Mason County Fire Case Review – Lt. Reece Oestreich and Capt. David Rives

4:30-5:00: Closing Comments/Questions – Chief Debra Knight and Chief Chuck Allen

Upcoming discussion series dates