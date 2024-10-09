TDI urges coastal residents to stay prepared for hurricanes

September is considered the peak of hurricane activity, but it’s important to remember hurricane season runs through November.

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) urges consumers to stay prepared and monitor conditions along the Gulf Coast. Severe weather can develop quickly.

Take steps to protect your family and property by preparing before the next storm arrives.

Review your insurance policies and understand what’s covered.

Make a home inventory. A list of the property in your home can be useful if you ever need to make an insurance claim.

Make an emergency kit in case you need to evacuate. Include water, non-perishable food, a can opener and utensils, a battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries. Don’t forget to include supplies for your pets.

Plan where you’ll go, and how your family will communicate if separated.

Check your home for potential dangers like overhanging branches or unsecured lawn furniture. These could become projectiles during strong winds.

Don’t forget about your auto insurance. Minimum liability doesn’t pay for damage to your vehicle. To be protected from weather related damage such as falling tree limbs or flooding, you’ll need comprehensive coverage.

If you have questions about your insurance call TDI’s Help Line at 800-252-3439 or visit our website at www.tdi.texas.gov.

