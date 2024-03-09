SFMO investigation leads to three felony charges in Luling

A Luling individual is facing three criminal felony charges after a State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) investigation of a fire at a local business led to the discovery of contraband on the scene.

On Aug. 26, the Luling Fire Department asked the SFMO to conduct an origin and cause investigation of a fire at a Luling business. At the scene, SFMO investigators found evidence of tampering and discovered firearms, suspected liquid methamphetamine, and about $820,000 worth of cash, gold, and silver.

A suspect was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and money laundering, both first degree felonies. The subject was also charged with tampering or fabricating evidence, a third-degree felony.

The suspect’s name is not being released. The ongoing investigation is being coordinated by SFMO and the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.

Helping at the scene were the Luling Police Department and the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Additional assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office and Luling Fire Department.

“Our investigators are trained to look for evidence of all crimes at a scene, not just arson,” said State Fire Marshal Debra Knight. “While investigating fires might be our primary objective, that often includes working with local law enforcement in their criminal investigation. State and local partnerships are one of our greatest assets in investigating and stopping criminal activity.”

SFMO is a division of the Texas Department of Insurance. You can report suspected arson to the SFMO at 800-578-4677.