New DWC ‘Brown Bag Series’ on dispute resolution

This fall DWC Hearings continues their Brown Bag Series with stakeholders in the Texas workers’ compensation system. These meetings are happening at field offices throughout the state by Hearings’ executive team, including:

Allen Craddock, Deputy Commissioner of Hearings.

Kara Squier, Director of the Appeals Panel.

Tiffany Duarte, Director of Dispute Processing.

Gerri-Lyn Thomas, Director of Northwestern Regions.

Jeff Carothers, Director of Southeastern Regions.

Bring a lunch and join us to discuss the latest updates in dispute resolution. Don’t miss the chance to engage and learn from our experienced team!

"This series offers a platform for meaningful interaction between system participants and Hearings," says Craddock. "During these Brown Bag sessions, we share insights about the dispute resolution process and gather valuable feedback to ensure greater transparency for everyone involved."

Join us:

The agenda includes:

Reorganization of Hearings.

Legislative updates that may affect Hearings, including online contested case hearings.

Status of new BRO-I process that identifies disputes needing a presiding officer’s directive (POD).

Practice and procedure updates for the Appeals Panel.

Proposals to create efficiencies in docketing proceedings to reduce continuances.

Proposals to create continuity of hearings across Texas.

While there will be time at the end for questions about the dispute resolution process, we will not discuss specific cases.

For more information, contact: DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.