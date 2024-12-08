Tyler Beverages earns award for commitment to workplace safety

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers' Compensation (DWC) recognized Tyler Beverages with the Lone Star Safety Program Award on July 19, 2024, for its exemplary workplace health and safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses. Tyler Beverages (NAICS code 424490) bottles and distributes soft drinks, and packages and wholesales bagged and blocked ice. The company employs 99 people in the Tyler area.

Tyler Beverages previously received the Lone Star Safety Award in 2016, 2019, and 2022. The company also received the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in 2019, 2021, and 2023. The Lone Star Safety Program and the SHARP award recognize small, private-sector Texas employers who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to workplace safety and can serve as role models for other companies.

“Tyler Beverages shows a strong commitment to safety by involving both management and employees in safety rules, regular training, and careful investigations,” said DWC Workplace Safety Director Chris D’Amura. “We are happy to recognize their safety efforts for the third time.”

Do you know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate them for the Lone Star Safety Award. Employers must have a proven safety program, injury incidence rates below the national average for the last three years, and no work-related fatalities within the prior 12 months. For more information, call 800-252-7031, option 2, or visit www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html.

For more information, contact: DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.