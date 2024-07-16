Wife of former San Antonio trucking magnate sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme

NEWS RELEASE



Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation

July 16, 2024

AUSTIN, TX - Frances Hall, former co-owner of Bill Hall Jr. Trucking, has been sentenced for her role in a scheme to avoid $9 million in workers’ compensation premiums.

During her appearance on July 10 in Austin’s 147th District Court, Hall was sentenced based on a plea she entered in May. Under the plea agreement, Hall received 10 years deferred adjudication, was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, and will undergo treatment as the probation department recommended.

Fraud investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation confirmed that between 2009 and 2016, Hall underreported payroll information to Texas Mutual Insurance Company and concealed payroll reports to get lower insurance premiums on their gravel hauling business.

Travis County prosecutor Jessica Bergeman prosecuted the case. Bergeman is a member of DWC’s Prosecution Unit embedded in the Travis County District Attorney’s office.

If you suspect workers’ compensation fraud report it by calling our fraud hotline at 844-FRAUD99 (844-372-8399) or visit www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/ci/wcfraud.html.

