TDI staff on site to assist homeowners with tornado damage

If your home was damaged by the severe weather that hit Southeast Texas this week, contact your insurance company to file a claim as soon as possible.

Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) staff will be at the Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center in the Pasadena Convention Center this weekend to help consumers with insurance and claim questions.

The recovery center is at 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, in Pasadena, TX.

Hours are:

Friday, Jan. 27, 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 to 6 p.m.

Insurance claims

Keep a list of everyone you talk to at your insurance company. Be ready to answer questions about the damage.

Avoid fraud

When it’s time to make repairs, do your research to select the right contractor. These tips can help you avoid problems:

Get more than one bid. That will help you decide which offers are too high or too good to be true. Don’t sign a contract with blanks to be filled in later.

That will help you decide which offers are too high or too good to be true. Don’t sign a contract with blanks to be filled in later. Try to use a local contractor. Contractors from out of town may be difficult to reach if there is a problem with their work.

Contractors from out of town may be difficult to reach if there is a problem with their work. Check references and phone numbers. Call the Better Business Bureau to see if a contractor has had complaints.

Call the Better Business Bureau to see if a contractor has had complaints. Don't pay in full up front. Your final payment should come when the work is done.

Your final payment should come when the work is done. Avoid contractors who offer to waive your deductible. Paying your deductible or promising a rebate for the amount is illegal in Texas.

If you have other questions about your insurance, call TDI’s Help Line at 800-252-3439 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call hours will be extended until 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 and from 8 am. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 29.