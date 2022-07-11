Former NFL player pleads guilty to making over $29,000 in false medical claims

Derrick Pope pleaded guilty Thursday to submitting fake health reimbursement claims to a health plan for former NFL players.

The case was led by Texas Department of Insurance investigators and prosecutors working with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation found that Pope submitted claims for medical treatments he never received totaling $29,760. He submitted the claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan. The Upshaw Plan helps pay certain medical expenses for former NFL players.

Pope gave $6,000 of the money he collected from the health plan to a co-defendant in the case, Houston trainer Louis Ray.

Pope, a former linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, pleaded guilty to a state jail felony of securing the execution of a document by deception. He’ll have to pay restitution and serve five years’ probation.

You can report suspected insurance fraud by calling 800-252-3439.

