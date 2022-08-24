Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Left Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Texas Department of Insurance
Topics:   A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z All
Topics A to Z
Español

August 24, 2022

Insurance claim tips for Texas flood victims

Español

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) reminds flood victims in North Texas to document damages and file insurance claims quickly.

For home damage

  • If you have flood insurance and your home flooded, call your company to file a claim as soon as possible. If you have a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), call 877-336-2627. NFIP policies require you to file a claim within 60 days.

    If you have a flood policy through your insurance company but can’t find their phone number, we can help. Call us at 800-252-3439.

  • Not sure if you have flood insurance? Most home and renters policies don’t cover flood damage, but a few do. Even if you don’t have flood coverage, you might need a denial from your insurance company to apply for federal disaster assistance if it becomes available.
  • File a home insurance claim if you have other damage. Most home policies cover damage from wind or falling tree limbs. They’ll also cover damage to fences.
  • Take photos or video of the damage as soon as it’s safe. Don’t throw away damaged items until you talk to your insurance adjuster.

For auto damage

  • File an auto claim if your car flooded. Your auto policy covers flood damage if you have comprehensive coverage.
  • Take photos or video of the damage. If it’s safe to do so, also take pictures of your car in the water.
  • Talk to a mechanic before trying to dry out a car that got water inside. 

If you have insurance questions, call our Help Line at 800-252-3439.

Resources

For more information, contact: MediaRelations@tdi.texas.gov

Last updated: 8/24/2022