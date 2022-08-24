Insurance claim tips for Texas flood victims

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) reminds flood victims in North Texas to document damages and file insurance claims quickly.
For home damage
- If you have flood insurance and your home flooded, call your company to file a claim as soon as possible. If you have a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), call 877-336-2627. NFIP policies require you to file a claim within 60 days.
If you have a flood policy through your insurance company but can’t find their phone number, we can help. Call us at 800-252-3439.
- Not sure if you have flood insurance? Most home and renters policies don’t cover flood damage, but a few do. Even if you don’t have flood coverage, you might need a denial from your insurance company to apply for federal disaster assistance if it becomes available.
- File a home insurance claim if you have other damage. Most home policies cover damage from wind or falling tree limbs. They’ll also cover damage to fences.
- Take photos or video of the damage as soon as it’s safe. Don’t throw away damaged items until you talk to your insurance adjuster.
For auto damage
- File an auto claim if your car flooded. Your auto policy covers flood damage if you have comprehensive coverage.
- Take photos or video of the damage. If it’s safe to do so, also take pictures of your car in the water.
- Talk to a mechanic before trying to dry out a car that got water inside.
If you have insurance questions, call our Help Line at 800-252-3439.