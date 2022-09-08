Consumer Alert: Scammer posing as TDI employee

Español

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) is urging consumers to be wary of phone calls or other communications from anyone claiming to be a representative of TDI.

TDI will call you only when you ask for assistance.

TDI’s Fraud Unit received a report from a person who was contacted by someone claiming to be a TDI employee, offering to meet at their home to go over their insurance needs.

“The individual who received the call did the right thing by not providing any personal information and contacting us,” said Chris Davis, head of TDI’s Fraud Unit. “This may have been an attempt at identity theft or other crime.”

Davis recommends caution if you’re contacted about any financial matter, and you didn’t make the first call. Unless you’re sure of who you’re speaking with, do not provide personal information such as your address, birth date, Social Security number, or any of your account numbers.

If you need help with an insurance issue or if you suspect insurance fraud, contact our Help Line at 800-252-3439. Our website, tdi.texas.gov, and social media channels are how we provide consumer information.

Resources