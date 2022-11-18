Global Animal Products earns safety award

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) recognized Global Animal Products with a Lone Star Safety Award for their exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses. Global Animal Products manufactures organic minerals for livestock. The company employs 20 people at its Amarillo location.

“Global Animal Products has created a strong safety culture for its employees,” said DWC Workplace Safety Director Chris D’Amura. “I want to especially recognize their leadership for involving employees in the development and evaluation of safety processes, policies, and training. We’re pleased to recognize their safety efforts.”

Global Animal Products also previously received the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in July 2022. The Lone Star Safety Program and the SHARP award recognize small, private-sector Texas employers who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to workplace safety and can serve as role models for other companies.

Do you know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate them for the Lone Star Safety Award. Employers must have a proven safety program, injury incidence rates below the national average for the last three years, and no work-related fatalities within the prior 12 months. For more information, visit www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

For more information contact DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.