ACB International earns safety award

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) presented ACB International with a Lone Star Safety Award at a ceremony at the company’s Hankamer chemical plant on November 18. ACB International President Keith Bennet and Safety Manager David Watson received the award from DWC Occupational Safety and Health Consultant Charmaine Costner for the company’s exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses.

“ACB International has created a strong safety culture for their employees and a standard of safety for their industry,” said DWC Workplace Safety Director Chris D’Amura. “The company has developed excellent procedures to help prevent and control hazards and encourages employees to report concerns and potential safety issues. We’re pleased to recognize their safety efforts.”

ACB International previously received the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in May 2022. The Lone Star Safety Program and the SHARP award recognize small, private-sector Texas employers who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to workplace safety and can serve as role models for other companies.

Do you know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate them for the Lone Star Safety Award. Employers must have a proven safety program, injury incidence rates below the national average for the last three years, and no work-related fatalities within the prior 12 months. For more information, visit www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

For more information contact DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.