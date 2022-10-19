New dispute resolution Brown Bag Series

This month, on October 27 and 28, Deputy Commissioner of Hearings Allen Craddock and his staff will begin a series of meetings at field offices throughout the state with stakeholders in the Texas workers’ compensation system. Stakeholders are invited to bring a lunch for the first meeting in this Brown Bag Series happening at the San Antonio field office.

“We want this Brown Bag Series to promote two-way communication between system participants and the hearings section,” says Craddock. “I want to share ideas about the dispute resolution process and ask for input from system participants to build more sustainable systems and promote transparency in the process.”

Both sessions in San Antonio begin at 11 a.m. Central time. The agenda includes:

The proposed elimination of pre-hearings before medical contested case hearings.

Move from Zoom commercial account to ZoomGov for benefit review conferences.

New designated doctor procedures eliminating multiple certifications before a party requests dispute resolution.

Practices and procedures regarding the use of electronic documents in proceedings.

Practices and procedures regarding clerical errors and exhibit presentation.

Proposals to create efficiencies in docketing proceedings to reduce continuances.

While there will be time at the end for questions about the dispute resolution process, specific cases will not be discussed.

The San Antonio field office is in The Brownwood building at 4440 S Piedras Drive, Suite 205.

For more information contact DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.