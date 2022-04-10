WPT Power earns safety award

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) recognized WPT Power Corp. with a third Lone Star Safety Award for its exemplary workplace safety efforts and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses. WPT Power Corp., a manufacturer of industrial clutches and brakes, employs 36 people at its Wichita Falls location. The company previously received the safety award in October 2017 and October 2019.

“The WPT Power Team continues to maintain a proactive work environment that encourages and supports a strong safety and health culture,” said Amelia Donnell, DWC’s Occupational Safety and Health Consultant. “We’re pleased to recognize their safety efforts and the ways they can serve as a role model for other Texas companies.”

In addition to the Lone Star Safety Award, WPT Power Corp. is a four-time recipient of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The Lone Star and SHARP programs recognize small, private-sector Texas employers who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to workplace safety.

Do you know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate them for the Lone Star Safety Award. Employers must have a proven safety program, injury incidence rates below the national average for the last three years, and no work-related fatalities within the prior 12 months. For more information, visit www.TxSafetyAtWork.com or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

For more information, contact DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.