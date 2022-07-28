Two Texas companies earn safety awards

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) renewed two Texas companies’ Lone Star Safety Awards for their exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses. The companies include Pond and Company in Pasadena and Southern Plastics, Inc. in Kilgore.

“These companies continue to display a strong safety culture that involves both management and employees in safety practices and policies, refresher training curriculum, and investigation processes,” said DWC Workplace Safety Director Chris D’Amura. “We’re pleased to recognize their safety efforts.”

Pond and Company is a civil engineering and architecture firm. The company employs 13 people at its Pasadena location. The firm previously received the Lone Star Award in January 2018.

Southern Plastics, Inc., a manufacturer of plastic closures, employs 238 people at its Kilgore facility. The company previously received the Lone Star Award in May 2019.

Both companies also previously received the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The Lone Star Safety Program and the SHARP award recognize small, private-sector Texas employers who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to workplace safety and can serve as role models for other companies.

Do you know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate them for the Lone Star Safety Award. Employers must have a proven safety program, injury incidence rates below the national average for the last three years, and no work-related fatalities within the prior 12 months. For more information, visit www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

For more information, contact DWCCommunications@tdi.texas.gov.