Tow company owner convicted of insurance fraud

The former owner of towing company was convicted of fraud in Houston after buying insurance coverage after a wreck and then filing a claim with the wrong date.

Mohamad Awad, the former owner of Hemo Towing, was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and received seven years or probation after a trial last week conducted by prosecutors from the Texas Department of Insurance with the help of investigators from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

A Texas Department of Public Safety investigation found that Awad added coverage for a tow truck after a wreck. He then filed an insurance claim and lied about when the wreck took place. Awad asked his employees to lie to adjusters and investigators and create fake documents to support the fraudulent claim.

Hemo Towing had offices in Houston, Midland, and Odessa.

Report insurance fraud

If you have information about insurance fraud, file a report online or by calling 1-800-252-3439.