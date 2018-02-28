Welcome to our new website

The Texas Department of Insurance has unveiled a new website to make it easier for Texas consumers to get help with insurance questions, understand the claims process, and know their rights.

“Insurance needs to be as consumer friendly as possible, and I want to shed more light on the subject,” said Texas Commissioner of Insurance Kent Sullivan. “This new website is just the first step in an agencywide effort to provide information in a clear, direct way.

“We’re going to help people through every aspect of insurance – from evaluating their coverage needs to understanding their options if they disagree with an insurer’s decision.”

Visitors to TDI’s new website will first see many of the common questions the agency’s customers have. Need help with an insurance question? Want to apply for an agent license? Interested in comparing rates? The answers are a click away.

Other improvements to the new site include:

A focus on plain, easy to understand language.

A reorganization of the Agents/Adjusters section to make it easier to apply for a license, renew, or update your information.

A design that works better on your phone or tablet.

We welcome your feedback on the new design and ideas for how we can make it even better. Contact us at MediaRelations@tdi.texas.gov.