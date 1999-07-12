January 03, 2018

North Texas title agent sentenced for stealing millions

Nancy Carroll, the former owner of Millennium Title in Keller, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $8.6 million after a Texas Department of Insurance investigation found she had stolen millions from her clients and investors.

Carroll pleaded guilty of stealing millions from Millennium Title’s escrow account, which was intended to handle the company’s real estate closings. The scheme came to light when transactions began to fail because of lack of funds. Millennium Title was ordered into liquidation, and Carroll fled Texas.

She was arrested near Chicago in February 2016, where investigators say she was renting a 6,000-square-foot home and driving a Mercedes Benz.

Millennium Title had offices in Southlake, Fort Worth, Frisco, Plano, Allen, and Dallas.

