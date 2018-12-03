DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on April 11 in Fort Worth

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is offering a Regional Safety Seminar on April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Education Service Center, Region 11, 1451 S. Cherry Lane in White Settlement (Fort Worth area). The seminar provides employers and employees affordable training on common causes of preventable workplace injuries and fatalities and on current and upcoming regulations in the occupational safety and health fields.

Regional safety seminars feature presentations that address these common workplace safety issues:

Elements of Effective Safety Meetings and Training Methods

Incident Investigations – Getting to the Root of the Problem in Four Steps

Understanding the Requirements of Fall Protection and Working-Walking Surfaces.

Participants may attend all three sessions.

The cost is $50 per person, which includes course materials, coffee, and snacks. Registration and course information is available on the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/regional.html.

For questions, contact DWC at safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or at 512-804-4610.