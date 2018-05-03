DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on March 20 in San Antonio

Regional safety seminar presentations include:
- Elements of Effective Safety Meetings and Training Methods
- Incident Investigations – Getting to the Root of the Problem in Four Steps
- Understanding the Requirements of Fall Protection and Working-Walking Surfaces.
- Participants may attend all three sessions.
The cost is $50 per person, which includes course materials, coffee, and snacks. Registration and course information is available on the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/regional.html.
For questions, contact DWC at safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or at 512-804-4610.