March 05, 2018

DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on March 20 in San Antonio

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) offers a Regional Safety Seminar on March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Education Service Center, Region 20, 1314 Hines Avenue in San Antonio. The seminar provides employers and employees affordable training on common causes of preventable workplace injuries and fatalities and on current and upcoming regulations in the occupational safety and health fields.

Regional safety seminar presentations include:

  • Elements of Effective Safety Meetings and Training Methods
  • Incident Investigations – Getting to the Root of the Problem in Four Steps
  • Understanding the Requirements of Fall Protection and Working-Walking Surfaces.
  • Participants may attend all three sessions.

The cost is $50 per person, which includes course materials, coffee, and snacks.  Registration and course information is available on the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/regional.html.

For questions, contact DWC at safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or at 512-804-4610.

Last updated: 3/5/2018